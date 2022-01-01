← Company Directory
IKEA
IKEA Salaries

IKEA's salary ranges from $16,478 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $235,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IKEA. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
Median $64.8K
Software Engineer
Software Engineer $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $109K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $96K
Product Designer
Median $107K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $235K
Accountant
$20K
Administrative Assistant
$37.7K
Business Analyst
$30.3K
Customer Service
$29K
Data Science Manager
$140K
Financial Analyst
$83.1K
Industrial Designer
$35.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$16.5K
Project Manager
$101K
Recruiter
$66.7K
Sales
$50.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$31K
Solution Architect
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$109K
UX Researcher
$54.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IKEA is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IKEA is $66,665.

