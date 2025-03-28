Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at IKEA ranges from €90.6K per year for Software Engineer to €95.6K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €91.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IKEA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JuniorSoftware Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€90.6K
€80.4K
€5.8K
€4.4K
Senior Software Engineer
€95.6K
€92.3K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
