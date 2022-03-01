Company Directory
Publix
Publix Salaries

Publix's salary ranges from $33,280 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $122,400 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Publix. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $104K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Customer Service
Median $33.3K
Administrative Assistant
$102K

Data Scientist
$115K
Marketing
$42.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$67.6K
Product Designer
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Venture Capitalist
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Publix is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publix is $102,000.

