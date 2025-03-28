← Company Directory
IKEA
IKEA Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Netherlands package at IKEA totals €87.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IKEA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

IKEA
Product Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€87.3K
Level
-
Base
€87.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at IKEA?

€146K

FAQ

The median yearly total compensation reported at IKEA for the Product Manager role in Netherlands is €86,144.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IKEA for the Product Manager role in Netherlands is €86,144.

