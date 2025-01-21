Software Engineer compensation in India at Tesco ranges from ₹4.46M per year for Software Engineer 2 to ₹6.75M per year for Software Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹4.45M
₹0
₹2.3K
Software Engineer 3
₹6.75M
₹5.96M
₹110K
₹686K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***