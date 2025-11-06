Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Austin Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from $99K per year for C1 to $125K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $98K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1Y Assistant Engineer Trainee ( Entry Level ) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- C1 Assistant Engineer $99K $97.4K $0 $1.7K C2 IT Analyst $114K $114K $0 $0 C3A Assistant Consultant $94K $94K $0 $0 View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tata Consultancy Services ?

