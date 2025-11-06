Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from CA$83.8K per year for C1 to CA$112K per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$99.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1Y Assistant Engineer Trainee ( Entry Level ) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- C1 Assistant Engineer CA$83.8K CA$80.8K CA$348.3 CA$2.6K C2 IT Analyst CA$100K CA$97.8K CA$0 CA$2.3K C3A Assistant Consultant CA$101K CA$97.1K CA$0 CA$3.8K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

