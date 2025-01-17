← Company Directory
T-Mobile
T-Mobile Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in United States at T-Mobile ranges from $136K per year for L8 to $165K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T-Mobile's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
L8
$136K
$117K
$7.5K
$12.1K
Senior Project Manager
L7
$165K
$133K
$11.7K
$20.8K
Director
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at T-Mobile in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $176,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at T-Mobile for the Project Manager role in United States is $135,000.

