Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S. -based smart mobility service provider reimagining how people move, connect and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options.As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Our team is diverse in thought and experience and reflects the communities we strive to empower.