Supernal
Supernal Salaries

Supernal's salary ranges from $133,280 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $261,300 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Supernal. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$133K
Data Scientist
$156K

Financial Analyst
$166K
Hardware Engineer
$235K
Mechanical Engineer
$196K
Project Manager
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$261K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Supernal is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Supernal is $187,971.

