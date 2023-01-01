← Company Directory
Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems Salaries

Stibo Systems's salary ranges from $16,745 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $143,715 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stibo Systems. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Human Resources
$16.7K
Project Manager
$144K
The highest paying role reported at Stibo Systems is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stibo Systems is $80,230.

