Stantec
Stantec Salaries

Stantec's salary ranges from $9,950 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $181,090 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stantec. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
Median $86.4K

Structural Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $63.4K
Data Science Manager
$181K

Electrical Engineer
$38.2K
Industrial Designer
$101K
Marketing
$45.6K
Project Manager
$10K
Software Engineer
$76.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stantec is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stantec is $70,006.

Other Resources