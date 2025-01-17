← Company Directory
Stantec
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

Stantec Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at Stantec totals $99.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stantec's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Stantec
Civil Engineer
Albany, NY
Total per year
$99.7K
Level
-
Base
$99.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Stantec?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Stantec in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $115,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stantec for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $99,736.

