← Company Directory
Stackline
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Stackline Salaries

Stackline's salary ranges from $99,495 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $170,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stackline. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Data Analyst
$124K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Data Scientist
$149K
Management Consultant
$101K
Product Manager
$137K
Recruiter
$126K
Sales
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stackline is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stackline is $131,153.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Stackline

Related Companies

  • Optimizely
  • Checkr
  • FullStory
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources