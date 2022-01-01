← Company Directory
Checkr
Checkr Salaries

Checkr's salary ranges from $73,630 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $497,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Checkr. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $149K
P2 $168K
P3 $226K
P4 $304K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $355K
Customer Service
$73.6K

Financial Analyst
$191K
Human Resources
$258K
Marketing
$226K
Product Designer
$216K
Product Manager
$498K
Program Manager
$122K
Recruiter
$173K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Checkr, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Checkr is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $497,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Checkr is $215,600.

