← Company Directory
FullStory
Work Here? Claim Your Company

FullStory Salaries

FullStory's salary ranges from $98,075 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $238,563 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FullStory. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Level 20 $160K
Level 30 $207K
Level 40 $239K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$126K
Business Analyst
$98.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Customer Service
$147K
Human Resources
$112K
Marketing
$114K
Mechanical Engineer
$101K
Sales
Median $140K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At FullStory, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FullStory is Software Engineer at the Level 40 level with a yearly total compensation of $238,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FullStory is $132,813.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FullStory

Related Companies

  • Optimizely
  • Checkr
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Snapdocs
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources