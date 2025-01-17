← Company Directory
SRF
SRF Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at SRF ranges from CHF 89.3K to CHF 125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SRF's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 96.9K - CHF 117K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 89.3KCHF 96.9KCHF 117KCHF 125K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at SRF?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SRF in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 124,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SRF for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 89,341.

