Company Directory
Splitit
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Splitit Salaries

Splitit's salary ranges from $111,401 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $392,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Splitit. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$121K
Sales
$392K
Software Engineer
$111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Splitit is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $392,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splitit is $121,284.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Splitit

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources