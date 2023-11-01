Solita Salaries

← Company Directory
Solita
Solita's salary ranges from $47,820 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Finland at the low-end to $98,506 for a Solution Architect in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solita. Last updated: 1/20/2025

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Solita is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,506. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solita is $73,163.

