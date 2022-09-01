Estimated Total Value: $2,655
Up to five free counseling sessions per issue per year for employee and eligible dependents or household members.
If enrolled in the DISH Medical Plan, the company pays for life insurance up to $15,000. Additional coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.
If enrolled in the DISH Medical Plan, the company pays for AD&D insurance up to $15,000. Additional coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.
Company provides coverage for disability benefit for up to 13 weeks. Additional short-term disability and long-term disability coverage can be purchased for extra financial protection.
$520 per year contributed by employer. DISH contributes to HSA if the employee completes the Tobacco-Free Pledge and/or contribute at least $10 per pay period or $260 annually of their own contributions.
15% discount on purchase price of stock
50% match on employee's contribution up to $2,500
Provided for courses offered by approved accredited institutions of learning. Eligible expenses include 75% tuition and book expenses up to $2,000 for hourly full-time employees and $5,000 for salaried full-time employees per calendar year.