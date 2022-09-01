Sling TV is a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award-winning company. In 2015, we launched the industry’s first live and on-demand over-the-top (OTT) streaming service available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones.

Distributed across a variety of strategic device partners, including Google, Amazon, Apple TV, Microsoft, Roku, Samsung, LG, Comcast and many others, Sling provides more than 800 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. We’re the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 300 channels in over 20 languages.