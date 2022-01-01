← Company Directory
SingleStore
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SingleStore Salaries

SingleStore's salary ranges from $52,902 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $334,665 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SingleStore. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $52.9K
Product Manager
$238K
Recruiter
$118K
Sales Engineer
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$335K
Solution Architect
$208K
Technical Program Manager
$204K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At SingleStore, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SingleStore is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $334,665. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SingleStore is $203,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SingleStore

Related Companies

  • Nylas
  • Zenefits
  • HackerOne
  • dutchie
  • Drift
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources