dutchie
dutchie Salaries

dutchie's salary ranges from $86,864 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success at the low-end to $172,135 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of dutchie. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Customer Service
$117K
Customer Success
$86.9K

Data Analyst
$159K
Data Scientist
$154K
Product Manager
$149K
Sales
$113K
Software Engineering Manager
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at dutchie is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at dutchie is $149,625.

