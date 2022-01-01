← Company Directory
Nylas
Nylas Salaries

Nylas's salary ranges from $97,319 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $186,351 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nylas. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$153K
Product Designer
$114K
Product Manager
$97.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Nylas, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nylas is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,351. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nylas is $113,812.

