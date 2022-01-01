← Company Directory
AHEAD
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AHEAD Salaries

AHEAD's salary ranges from $57,342 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Germany at the low-end to $301,500 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AHEAD. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$131K
Hardware Engineer
$302K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$74.2K
Management Consultant
$134K
Marketing Operations
$57.3K
Product Manager
$139K
Program Manager
$224K
Sales Engineer
$111K
Solution Architect
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AHEAD is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AHEAD is $133,665.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AHEAD

Related Companies

  • Nylas
  • Zenefits
  • HackerOne
  • Drift
  • PathAI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources