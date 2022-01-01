Company Directory
Drift
Drift Salaries

Drift's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $187,060 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Drift. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Customer Success
$113K
Marketing
$151K
Marketing Operations
$79.6K

Product Designer
$142K
Product Manager
$186K
Sales
$75.4K
Software Engineer
$100K
UX Researcher
$187K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Drift is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drift is $127,568.

