Sinclair Broadcast Group Salaries

Sinclair Broadcast Group's salary ranges from $20,100 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Turkey at the low-end to $249,240 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$148K
Marketing
$51K

Marketing Operations
$20.1K
Product Manager
$121K
Project Manager
$122K
Sales
$42.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
Solution Architect
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$150K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sinclair Broadcast Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $249,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sinclair Broadcast Group is $126,274.

