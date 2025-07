Health Insurance Carefirst Administrators / Blue Cross Blue Shield

Dental Insurance Delta Dental of Pennsylvania

Vision Insurance Vision Service Plan (VSP)

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Cigna

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 10 days

Sick Time 5 days

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) The Company pays 100% for all administrative costs associated with the FSA

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1.5x annual salary up to $200,000

Life Insurance 1.5x annual salary up to $200,000

Disability Insurance STD: 60% pay, LTD: 66,6% pay up to $15,000/mo

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary 100% vested immediately

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 15% discount on purchase price of stock