Shortcut Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Norway at Shortcut ranges from NOK 765K to NOK 1.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shortcut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 869K - NOK 1.03M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 765KNOK 869KNOK 1.03MNOK 1.09M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Shortcut?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Shortcut in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,086,296. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shortcut for the Solution Architect role in Norway is NOK 765,130.

