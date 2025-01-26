← Company Directory
Shortcut
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Shortcut Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Denmark at Shortcut ranges from DKK 467K to DKK 666K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shortcut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 535K - DKK 626K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 467KDKK 535KDKK 626KDKK 666K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Shortcut?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Shortcut in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 666,109. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shortcut for the Product Designer role in Denmark is DKK 466,846.

Other Resources