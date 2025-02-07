All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Czech Republic at SentinelOne totals CZK 3.5M per year for Staff Product Manager. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SentinelOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Product Manager
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Product Manager
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Staff Product Manager
CZK 3.5M
CZK 2.09M
CZK 1.1M
CZK 310K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At SentinelOne, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)