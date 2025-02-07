← Company Directory
SentinelOne
SentinelOne Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Czech Republic at SentinelOne totals CZK 3.5M per year for Staff Product Manager. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SentinelOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 3.33M - CZK 4.02M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 3.11MCZK 3.33MCZK 4.02MCZK 4.24M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Product Manager
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Product Manager
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Staff Product Manager
CZK 3.5M
CZK 2.09M
CZK 1.1M
CZK 310K
CZK 3.79M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SentinelOne, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SentinelOne in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 4,241,822. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SentinelOne for the Product Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 3,108,232.

