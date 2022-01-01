← Company Directory
SentinelOne
SentinelOne Salaries

SentinelOne's salary ranges from $51,121 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $320,644 for a Software Engineering Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SentinelOne. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer $51.1K
Staff Software Engineer $85.9K

Networking Engineer

Data Science Manager
$107K
Data Scientist
$203K
Marketing
$118K
Product Designer
$95.2K
Product Manager
$155K
Sales
$60.6K
Sales Engineer
$255K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$300K
Software Engineering Manager
$321K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SentinelOne, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SentinelOne is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $320,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SentinelOne is $118,405.

