Software Engineer compensation in India at SentinelOne ranges from ₹4.39M per year for Senior Software Engineer to ₹7.37M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.6M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SentinelOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.39M
₹2.76M
₹1.25M
₹378K
Staff Software Engineer
₹7.37M
₹5.09M
₹1.52M
₹764K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At SentinelOne, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
