← Company Directory
SentinelOne
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SentinelOne Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at SentinelOne ranges from ₹4.39M per year for Senior Software Engineer to ₹7.37M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.6M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SentinelOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.39M
₹2.76M
₹1.25M
₹378K
Staff Software Engineer
₹7.37M
₹5.09M
₹1.52M
₹764K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.58M+ (sometimes ₹25.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SentinelOne, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Networking Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SentinelOne in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,412,329. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SentinelOne for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,480,874.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SentinelOne

Related Companies

  • Fortinet
  • Zscaler
  • KnowBe4
  • Check Point Software
  • Visa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources