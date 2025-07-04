Company Directory
SentinelOne
SentinelOne Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at SentinelOne ranges from CZK 1.46M to CZK 2.12M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SentinelOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.65M - CZK 1.92M
Czech Republic
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.46MCZK 1.65MCZK 1.92MCZK 2.12M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SentinelOne, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at SentinelOne sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,115,687. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SentinelOne for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CZK 1,457,868.

Other Resources