Sendle is the first 100% carbon-neutral shipping carrier specifically designed to serve the needs of small eCommerce businesses. We level the playing field for small businesses by offering affordable, national flat-rate shipping, with no hidden fees, subscriptions, or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and schedule a pickup from Sendle, and their package is picked up from their front door. Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the U.S. and Australia and is a Certified B-Corporation.