SeekOut Salaries

SeekOut's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $243,775 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SeekOut. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Backend Software Engineer

Marketing
$116K
Product Manager
$244K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At SeekOut, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SeekOut הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $243,775. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SeekOut הוא $130,000.

