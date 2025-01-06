← Company Directory
SC&H Group
SC&H Group Salaries

SC&H Group's median salary is $69,650 for a Management Consultant . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SC&H Group. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Management Consultant
$69.7K
The highest paying role reported at SC&H Group is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $69,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SC&H Group is $69,650.

