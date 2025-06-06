← Company Directory
SAP
SAP Revenue Operations Salaries

The average Revenue Operations total compensation at SAP ranges from COP 343.8M to COP 470.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 372.45M - COP 442.02M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 343.8MCOP 372.45MCOP 442.02MCOP 470.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

COP 684.56M

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

20%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At SAP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Revenue Operations at SAP sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 470,672,339. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP for the Revenue Operations role is COP 343,795,448.

