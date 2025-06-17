← Company Directory
Safaricom
Safaricom Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Kenya package at Safaricom totals KES 1.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Safaricom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Safaricom
Software Engineer
Nairobi, NA, Kenya
Total per year
KES 1.99M
Level
New Grad
Base
KES 1.94M
Stock (/yr)
KES 0
Bonus
KES 51.8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Safaricom?

KES 20.7M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Safaricom in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 3,531,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Safaricom for the Software Engineer role in Kenya is KES 1,940,625.

