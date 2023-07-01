Runwise is a company that offers an end-to-end boiler and heating system management platform. They use a combination of a proprietary heat computer, sensor network, machine learning systems, and a team of trained boiler experts to reduce fuel consumption by 20-25% in over 2,000 buildings in New York City. Their platform is used by a range of customers, from small owners to large companies like The Related Companies and the Lefrak Organization. Runwise's system not only saves owners money but also improves tenant comfort and reduces carbon emissions in the city.