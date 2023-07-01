← Company Directory
Runwise
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Runwise that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Runwise is a company that offers an end-to-end boiler and heating system management platform. They use a combination of a proprietary heat computer, sensor network, machine learning systems, and a team of trained boiler experts to reduce fuel consumption by 20-25% in over 2,000 buildings in New York City. Their platform is used by a range of customers, from small owners to large companies like The Related Companies and the Lefrak Organization. Runwise's system not only saves owners money but also improves tenant comfort and reduces carbon emissions in the city.

    runwise.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    52
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Runwise

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources