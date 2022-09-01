← Company Directory
RSA Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RSA Security Salaries

RSA Security's salary ranges from $9,562 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $203,975 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RSA Security. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales
$204K
Sales Engineer
$161K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$9.6K
Software Engineer
$158K
Software Engineering Manager
$58.4K
Technical Writer
$26.6K
UX Researcher
$36K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RSA Security is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RSA Security is $58,362.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RSA Security

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources