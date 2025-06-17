← Company Directory
RSA Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

RSA Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at RSA Security totals ₹1.2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RSA Security's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
RSA Security
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.2M
Level
L5
Base
₹1.03M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹171K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at RSA Security?

₹13.68M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at RSA Security in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,937,521. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RSA Security for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,046,664.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RSA Security

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources