Software Engineer compensation in United States at Rokt ranges from $247K per year for L3 to $395K per year for L5A. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $295K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rokt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$247K
$159K
$83.4K
$4.6K
L4A
$294K
$194K
$100K
$0
L4B
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rokt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
