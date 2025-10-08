Rokt Machine Learning Engineer Salaries

Machine Learning Engineer compensation in United States at Rokt ranges from $330K per year for L4B to $344K per year for L5A. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $314K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rokt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Rokt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Rokt ?

