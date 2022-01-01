← Company Directory
Rokt
Rokt Salaries

Rokt's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $435,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rokt. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $247K
L4A $294K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $157K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $435K
Administrative Assistant
$80.4K
Chief of Staff
$231K
Data Analyst
$136K
Data Scientist
$199K
Human Resources
$184K
Marketing
$145K
Recruiter
$146K
Solution Architect
$228K
Venture Capitalist
$282K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rokt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rokt is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $435,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rokt is $199,000.

