Collective[i]
Collective[i] Salaries

Collective[i]'s salary ranges from $140,379 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $158,100 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Collective[i]. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$158K
Software Engineer
$140K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Collective[i] is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Collective[i] is $149,240.

