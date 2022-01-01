Company Directory
Early Warning
Early Warning Salaries

Early Warning's salary ranges from $77,385 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $239,190 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Early Warning. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $121K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $133K
Solution Architect
Median $150K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

Business Analyst
$81.6K
Data Scientist
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$77.4K
Product Designer
$159K
Program Manager
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Venture Capitalist
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Early Warning is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $239,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Early Warning is $127,428.

