← Company Directory
MX
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MX Salaries

MX's salary ranges from $3,582 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Iran at the low-end to $203,010 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MX. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Business Analyst
$77.4K
Business Development
$36.6K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

57 54
57 54
Data Scientist
$175K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Product Designer
$203K
Program Manager
$198K
Recruiter
$131K
Sales
$188K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MX is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MX is $153,230.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MX

Related Companies

  • Avaloq
  • Early Warning
  • YipitData
  • Cyndx
  • Ocrolus
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources