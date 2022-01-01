← Company Directory
YipitData
YipitData Salaries

YipitData's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $238,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of YipitData. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
Median $122K
Business Development
$205K
Data Analyst
$83.3K

Financial Analyst
$227K
Graphic Designer
$121K
Marketing
$116K
Marketing Operations
$144K
Product Manager
$164K
Sales
$206K
Software Engineer
$60.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at YipitData is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at YipitData is $144,275.

