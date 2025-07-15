Company Directory
YipitData
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

YipitData Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at YipitData totals $122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for YipitData's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
YipitData
Data Product Associate
New York, NY
Total per year
$122K
Level
Data Product Associate
Base
$122K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at YipitData?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at YipitData in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $225,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at YipitData for the Data Scientist role in United States is $122,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for YipitData

Related Companies

  • Divvy
  • Ocrolus
  • MX
  • Billtrust
  • defi SOLUTIONS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources